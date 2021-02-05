Young Arsenal duo make Crystal Palace switch

Published: 9:00 AM February 5, 2021

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro prior to kick-off during the FA Women's Super League match at the Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Young Arsenal duo Grace Garrad and Gracie Pearse have linked up with Crystal Palace as they go in search of more regular game-time.

Garrad who is a midfielder and Pearse who plays in defence were apart of the highly successful Arsenal academy but have decided to move into the FA Women's Championship.

Both players represent England at under 19 and under 18 level and were on the bench in Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Continental Cup in November.

They follow Katie Godden out of the club in recent weeks as she went to Charlton Athletic also to seek more regular game-time.

Godden had played through the age groups at the Gunners up until under 21 level but can now show her quality on the senior stage.

On signing the Arsenal duo Crystal Palace manager Dean Davenport said: "I am delighted we have added to our squad with two young signings of real quality. Grace and Gracie have great futures ahead of them and I am proud that Crystal Palace will play apart in that .”

Palace are currently eighth in the Championship table and have an away trip to Blackburn Rovers this weekend who are in sixth.

Both players could be set to make their debuts in Lancashire after moving from North London.



