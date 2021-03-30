Teyah Goldie, 16, makes Arsenal squad for north London derby

Published: 11:30 AM March 30, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (second left) celebrates scoring their second goal of the game with teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday March 27, 2021. - Credit: PA

When the team news came out on Saturday afternoon Arsenal fans would have noticed a new name on the bench in the form of Teyah Goldie.

The 16-year-old appeared in her first senior matchday squad for the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Goldie, who was born in June 2004 a month after Arsenal's men's side won the Premier League title, has risen through the youth academy ranks.

The youngster plays as a defender and has captained both Arsenal and England at youth level.

It is a mark of the Gunners' academy's quality that Goldie, Anouk Denton, Ruby Mace, Leah Williamson, Anna Patten and Lotte Wubben-Moy have all featured for the first team this season.

Goldie has featured with the England under-18s side at St George's Park and has also represented her country at under-16 level.

She captained England under-15s in a tournament in Belgium and has played for the Gunners under-21s this campaign, impressing Joe Montemurro.

The defender isn't just a tough tackler but she has good technical ability and suits the system and philosophy, playing out from the back.