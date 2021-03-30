Teyah Goldie, 16, makes Arsenal squad for north London derby
- Credit: PA
When the team news came out on Saturday afternoon Arsenal fans would have noticed a new name on the bench in the form of Teyah Goldie.
The 16-year-old appeared in her first senior matchday squad for the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Goldie, who was born in June 2004 a month after Arsenal's men's side won the Premier League title, has risen through the youth academy ranks.
The youngster plays as a defender and has captained both Arsenal and England at youth level.
It is a mark of the Gunners' academy's quality that Goldie, Anouk Denton, Ruby Mace, Leah Williamson, Anna Patten and Lotte Wubben-Moy have all featured for the first team this season.
Goldie has featured with the England under-18s side at St George's Park and has also represented her country at under-16 level.
She captained England under-15s in a tournament in Belgium and has played for the Gunners under-21s this campaign, impressing Joe Montemurro.
The defender isn't just a tough tackler but she has good technical ability and suits the system and philosophy, playing out from the back.