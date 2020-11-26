Artist’s murals brighten up Sunnyside Community Gardens
Plants representing the four seasons have been painted on a cabin by artist Alba Bernal at the community gardens in Elthorpe Park
Local artist Alba Bernal has brightened up Sunnyside Community Gardens with brightly coloured plant murals.
Flora and fauna representing the four seasons include tulips for spring, sunflower for summer, mushrooms for autumn, and thistles for winter - alongside a frog and a heron - grace the outside walls of the garden’s cabin.
“Big, bold, and beautiful” was the verdict of Zena, a regular volunteer at the Gardens in Hazellville Road, near Elthorne Park.
Alba explains: “I’ve seen the volunteers work so hard throughout the year to keep the garden beautiful. The Portakabin has always struck me as a bit drab and not in keeping with the rest of the garden. As a professional mural artist I felt I could make a difference by painting it to reflect back the beauty of the garden.”
Anna Portch, manager of Sunnyside, a charity with a history of offering therapeutic gardening for people with disabilities, said: “What’s wonderful is that Alba has taken inspiration from plants and animals she has actually seen at Sunnyside over the past year.”
www.sunnysidecommunitygardens.org
