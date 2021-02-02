News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Almeida Theatre to live stream 'searching soulful' world premiere

Bridget Galton

Published: 2:06 PM February 2, 2021   
Hymn starring Adrian Lester and Danny Sapani will be live streamed from the Almeida Islington February 17-20.

The Almeida Theatre is to live stream its latest world premiere this month.

Starring Adrian Lester and Danny Sapani, Hymn was due to play in front of socially distanced audiences but will now be broadcast live from the empty Islington venue for five performances.

Directed by Blanche McIntyre, Lolita Chakrabarti's "searching, soulful" play sees strangers Gil and Benny meet up at a funeral. Gil knew the deceased, Benny did not, but as they men form a deep bond, they share the soundtrack to their lives, their family ties and longing for personal fulfilment. Until the cracks in their fragile friendship start to show.

Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold said, “After being forced to cancel the run of Hymn, we’re so pleased to have found a way to offer the show to audiences and are hugely grateful to the company for making it possible. We hope that with the actors performing the play live each night, people watching at home will sense some of that joyful energy that comes from being part of a unique shared experience.”
Hymn runs February 17-20 and tickets for the world premiere go on sale this week at https://almeida.co.uk/

