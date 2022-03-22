Beat the Street: interactive physical activity game comes to Islington

Children from Sacred Heart Primary School at the launch of the Beat the Street game in Islington - Credit: Stuart March Photography

An "innovative" free interactive game begins tomorrow in Islington, which will see players journeying across the borough by foot, bike or scooter to score points and earn prizes.

Beat the Street, a game open to people of all ages and abilities, is launching in Islington on March 23.

The voucher-seeking challenge will run for six weeks until May 4.

Players, after picking up a free game card at a local distribution point, must wait for the game to begin before making their way to beeping and flashing sensors installed on lampposts, called Beat Boxes.

Players hover their game card over the box to score points.

Councillor Rowena Champion, executive member for Environment and Transport, said: “We are delighted to bring this innovative and compelling game to Islington and we can’t wait to see how far everyone is able to walk, run, cycle and scoot during the six-week competition."

“The benefits of active living are clearer than ever before. It's vitally important that we build regular physical activity into our daily lives, and even small changes can make a major difference."

The game was devised by GP Dr William Bird with the aim of making encouraging more physical activity in communities.

It has been played in towns and cities across the UK.

Dr Bird was was at the official Beat the Street launch this week at Caledonian Park where he explained the background of the game and how it will work.

There are prizes for school, community, workplace and charity teams that travel the furthest with hundreds of pounds worth of vouchers up for grabs for books and sports equipment.

There are 80 Beat Boxes scattered around the borough and the further players travel the more points they will receive.

Beat the Street Islington has been commissioned by Islington Council with support from the National Lottery via Sport England. It is being delivered by organisation Intelligent Health, founded by Dr Bird.

Pupils at participating primary schools will receive a player pack containing a map and cards for children and accompanying adults.

The wider community can pick up a contactless card from a distribution point listed at www.beatthestreet.me/islington



