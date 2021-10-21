Club Curling comes to Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross

Published: 11:06 AM October 21, 2021

The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing in February - Credit: Four Communications

Combining cocktails, music, and the most chilled of Winter Olympic sports, Club Curling is coming to Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross.

The location, formerly known as the nightclub heartland of London, is now a hub of trendy bars, restaurants and retail venues.

Club Curling follows the success of Club Golf in the Yard and begins from November 11.

The game invites teams of up to four players to participate across the six synthetic ice rinks over a 45 minute session.

A spokesman added: “The whole family can give curling their best shot. Or bring your date along to break the ice.

“The 45 minute sessions give you enough time to enjoy the cocktails - shaken not curled - at the Club Curling Cocktail Bar.”

The venue in King's Cross has become popular with families and young people - Credit: Four Communications

Adults can play for £5 and it is free for children under 12.

Club Curling will be open seven days a week running from midday with the last play at 8pm.

Admissions are possible on the door. Or to book, visit: www.kingscross.co.uk/event/club-curling

