News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Things to do

Club Curling comes to Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 11:06 AM October 21, 2021   
The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing in February

The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing in February - Credit: Four Communications

Combining cocktails, music, and the most chilled of Winter Olympic sports, Club Curling is coming to Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross.

The location, formerly known as the nightclub heartland of London, is now a hub of trendy bars, restaurants and retail venues. 

Club Curling follows the success of Club Golf in the Yard and begins from November 11. 

The game invites teams of up to four players to participate across the six synthetic ice rinks over a 45 minute session. 

A spokesman added: “The whole family can give curling their best shot. Or bring your date along to break the ice.

You may also want to watch:

“The 45 minute sessions give you enough time to enjoy the cocktails - shaken not curled - at the Club Curling Cocktail Bar.”

The venue in King's Cross has become popular with families and young people

The venue in King's Cross has become popular with families and young people - Credit: Four Communications

Adults can play for £5 and it is free for children under 12. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Met Office warns of flooding risk with heavy rain set to hit London
  2. 2 Islington Council to press ahead with people friendly streets - despite disabled pleas
  3. 3 Call for action after scooter filmed riding on Islington pavement
  1. 4 Islington Council caretaker charged with rape and aggravated burglary
  2. 5 Islington eco-festival opens – but what about the Edmonton incinerator?
  3. 6 Meet Charrli - the Islington start-up facilitating zero-waste shopping
  4. 7 Clerkenwell fire: Margery Street office block blaze under investigation
  5. 8 Tony Blair joins celebration to mark 101 years of Highbury Catholic church
  6. 9 Arsenal youngsters Hennessy and Goldie selected for England under 19s
  7. 10 How to safely remove a wasp’s nest from your home

Club Curling will be open seven days a week running from midday with the last play at 8pm. 

Admissions are possible on the door. Or to book, visit: www.kingscross.co.uk/event/club-curling
 

Islington News
King's Cross News
North London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

How King's Cross has transformed over twenty years.

Stunning photos show how King's Cross has changed in 20 years

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
MP for Leicester East Claudia Webbe leaves Westminster Magistrates Court, London, where was charged with harassment

'I’m not mad. I’m an MP': Claudia Webbe harassment trial continues

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Stock image of traffic in London.

Air quality

TfL told to introduce 'pay per mile' charge to motorists

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Broadway market is brimming with vistors browsing the Saturday stalls-

Five reasons why Dalston is one of the coolest places in the world

Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Logo Icon