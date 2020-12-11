Islington theatres set to reopen

Published: 3:48 PM December 11, 2020

The Old Red Lion Theatre Pub in St John Street Angel will reopen this winter with a programme of new writing - Credit: Dieter Perry

The Old Red Lion and Park Theatres have announced plans to reopen with live entertainment this winter.

If Government restrictions allow, the pub theatre in Angel will welcome back audiences of just 20 at a time from December 18 to January 31 with a programme of eclectic new writing, including shows that were denied a run at this summer's Edinburgh Fringe or were created during lockdown.

Meanwhile Park Theatre artistic director Jez Bond intends to reopen on January 7 with socially distanced shows in the main house and studio.

A revival of comedy thriller CORPSE! which was playing at the Finsbury Park venue when they locked down in March will play until January 30.

And a series of chamber music concerts: COFFEE, CROISSANT AND A CONCERT will run on Sundays throughout January followed by the spine chilling ghost story When Darkness Falls in February.

You may also want to watch:

Bond said, “We’re so excited to be reopening our doors with a socially distanced programme of work. We can’t wait to welcome back audiences for some much needed laughs in Corpse!, a tranquil series of Sunday concerts and the gripping new thriller When Darkness Falls. We’re also starting the New Year by making a positive change in the world of theatre by offering a free programme of masterclasses to creatives from underrepresented groups. Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far."

The Old Red Lion season is set to include plays such as Saving Britney about celebrity obsession, and John Berry's dark comedy Happenings. And if coronovirus restrictions stall the reopening, there's always the digital Christmas production December penned by artistic director Alexander Knott.

Damien Devine, Landlord and Executive Director said he was delighted to be fully reopening after "a difficult few months for us, and the hospitality industry as a whole".

"The whole family has pulled together to make this possible, and I’m proud of the way we have adapted to the ever-changing challenges of keeping the venue COVID secure. We look forward to welcoming the public back in time for the festive season, and encourage everyone to support independent and family-run pubs like us during the critical Christmas period."

Details and bookings: at https://www.parktheatre.co.uk and

https://www.oldredliontheatre.co.uk/theatre.html