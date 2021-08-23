Pub theatre brings Hornby's tale of Arsenal obsession to the stage
Nick Hornby's memoir about his obsession with Arsenal FC will be brought to the stage by an Islington pub theatre.
Joel Samuel's adaptation runs at the 50-seat Hope theatre on Upper Street and has received the club's backing with some of the community groups they work with being offered tickets to the show.
The production is directed by outgoing artistic director Kennedy Bloomer and runs from from August 31 with 10 percent of tickets offered free for Islington residents. Real life Arsenal fan Jack Trueman plays Nick, a man recounting his two decade passion for Arsenal from boyhood through his most memorable matches.
As he explains: "When you’re in love nothing else matters. You become obsessed. And it can get pretty tricky if that obsessive love is directed towards eleven men wearing the same shirt and running around like idiots for ninety minutes every Saturday."
From exhilarating moments of joy and pleasure to debilitating and soul-destroying lows, Nick’s obsession infects every aspect of his life.
Bloomer, who navigated the theatre through more than a year of total closure by taking its offering online, said: “This story will resonate with those who love the game and even those who don’t. It’s a pleasure to bring my two loves together and celebrate the rich history of Arsenal Football Club and Islington alongside it.”
Fever Pitch runs at The Hope Theatre until September 25. Islington residents should email info@thehopetheatre.com to check availability and to reserve tickets.
https://www.thehopetheatre.com/
