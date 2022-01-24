Emma Thompson and Sir Ian McKellen line up to play Whodunnit detectives

Set on board a luxury cruise liner Whodunnit Unrehearsed 2 sees 40 different celebrities step into the shoes of a detective for one night to solve the murder mystery - Credit: Park Theatre

Further celebrities have come on board as detectives in an unrehearsed Whodunnit to help keep Park Theatre afloat.

Sir Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Mark Gatiss, and Simon Callow will each take a turn as the sleuth in the murder mystery set aboard a luxury cruise liner - with the voice of Stephen Fry as the captain.

They join previously announced performers including Gillian Anderson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Harry Hill, Suranne Jones, Joanna Lumley, Lee Mack, Adrian Dunbar and Tamzin Outhwaite, who will step into the role unrehearsed with their lines fed to them through an ear piece.

Gillian Anderson is one of the celebrities stepping into the shoes of a detective for a night at Park Theatre - Credit: Supplied

Outhwaite, who lives in Crouch End, was "more than happy" to say yes to the Finsbury Park theatre's artistic director Jez Bond.

"Park Theatre is my local and I’ve been a proud Ambassador since before they opened. It’s simultaneously a first rate theatre presenting productions that get rave reviews, win awards and transfer into town; and a properly local north London venue that’s a hub for the community. If one night of my time can help them fundraise to keep doing what they do, then I’m there.

Crouch End actor Tamzin Outhwaite is helping raise funds for her local theatre - Credit: John Wright/Amarang

"Am I nervous about doing a play I’ve never read with the lines being fed to me via an earpiece? You bet. It’s not like anything I’ve ever done before, but I trust the team and it’ll be exciting I think."

Like many venues, Park Theatre was hit by lengthy closure and reduced capacity during the pandemic, and needed to raise funds to keep going. Having staged a similar Whodunnit in 2019, they decided to bring it back - with audiences unaware in advance which celebrity appears on each night to solve the tale of poison, blackmail and a stolen diamond.

Park Theatre Artistic Director Jez Bond has co-written Whodunnit Unrehearsed 2 to raise funds for the Finsbury Park Theatre - Credit: Piers Foley

Bond said: "The support we have had from some of the very biggest names in film, TV, music and theatre has absolutely blown us away and we're delighted to see a huge number of returning Inspectors as well as the terrific new ones who have come on board."

Outhwaite added: "The theatre industry has had such a rough time the last couple of years, plus I think audiences are crying out for something really light-hearted and fun."

Whodunnit Unrehearsed 2 runs February 6 until March 12 at Park Theatre. https://www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/whodunnit-unrehearsed-2