Masculinity, mental health and violence explored in 'Scar Tissue' paintings

Published: 4:55 PM June 9, 2021

Male mental ill health and the pressure to achieve a masculine ideal are examined in Marcus Nelson's debut exhibition Scar Tissue.

Scars, unhealed wounds and body tissue feature in the large scale paintings at The Bomb Factory Art Foundation in Islington. In 2018, the London-based artist founded 'Boys Don't Cry UK' an art collective which raises awareness of male mental health and suicide.

His solo show explores the trauma experienced by young men trying to conform to stereotypes of masculinity as tortured bodies fight, wrestle and grapple in gyms, and emotions are kept below the surface.

The Central Saint Martins graduate has personally practiced boxing and mixed martial arts, and draws on his experience of aggressive contact sports for inspiration. The bruised and flayed bodies twist and writhe on the canvas, illustrating moments of both intimacy and extreme violence.

The Bomb Factory at 9-15 Elthorne Road nearArchway provides affordable studio and exhibition space to support artists. Scar Tissue runs from June 11-18. https://www.bombfactory.org.uk/