Diwali 2021: 5 events in North and East London

Juliette Fevre

Published: 3:22 PM November 5, 2021
Updated: 3:36 PM November 5, 2021
Members of Shubham London celebrated Diwali on Saturday. Picture: Shubham London

To celebrate The Festival of Lights, enjoyed by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world, a series of events are taking place across London.

Diwali - or Deepavali - celebrates new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness. It is definitely a joy to celebrate, regardless of your culture.

Attend Harrow Fireworks

Both British and Indian cultures are celebrating lights at the moment. On Saturday, November 6, in Byron Park, an afternoon and evening of celebrations are planned, marking both Bonfire Night and Diwali. Fireworks and a Diwali dance show, all in one, are planned. 

Eat a traditional Diwali dinner

Tayyabs in Whitechapel is a family-owned restaurant, founded in 1972 and serving delicious Punjabi cuisine since then. On Monday, November 22, they are setting up a Diwali night, serving specialties such as poppadoms, chicken tikka, and Karahi Gosht.

Cook a vegan Diwali feast

Join Made in Hackney community food service head chef Sareta Puri to celebrate the South Asian festival of lights, Diwali. Discover how to make some of Sareta’s favorite festival and party foods - pakora, tofu tikka, coconut chutney, and mango burfi - and learn more about the illuminating festival. It’s happening online, more information is on Made In Hackney website. 

Attend a gig of India’s singing stars

At Troxy, the 1930s art deco venue in Limehouse, a grand show is about to happen. On Saturday, November 6, The Magnificent 4 will be reunited for a Diwali special event. Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammed Danish, Pawandeep Rajan, and Sayli Kamble, singers from Indian Idol 12 will perform an unforgettable show.

