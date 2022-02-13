Japanese tapas-style restaurant to open in Clerkenwell

Double Dragon will open in Clerkenwell on February 18 - Credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave

A pop-up Japanese restaurant is opening in Clerkenwell, headed by a top Michelin star chef who founded the the popular London eatery Kurobuta.

Chef Scott Hallsworth will launch Double Dragon on February 18, on the site of Firebrand Pizza which closed in December.

Scott said: “Talk about excited.

"I have been keeping quite busy during the ups and downs of Covid, but nothing beats firing up the kitchen, cranking up the tunes and cooking live.

"This time I have a wood-fired oven which is resulting in a superb spin on some of the new dishes.”

The restaurant will be located on the site of Firebrand Pizza - Credit: Charlie Surbey

After six years as head chef at Michelin-Starred Nobu in London and Melbourne, Scott founded Kurobuta, which serves tapas-style plates with drinks, and takes inspiration from izakaya in Japan.

The restaurant now has sites in Chelsea, Marble Arch and Fitzrovia.

Tapas-style izakaya dishes at Double Dragon - Credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave

Scott then created pan-Asian restaurant Freak Scene which started as a pop up in Clerkenwell before moving to a permanent site in August 2018.

Freak Scene closed during the pandemic.

A interior view of Double Dragon - Credit: Charlie Surbey

Scott's career has seen him work all around the world including stints in his native Australia, Canada, Switzerland, France, Dubai and Bahrain.

Located in an old Victorian bank on Rosebery Avenue, the restaurant boasts high ceilings and large windows.

Its bar takes centre stage, with some counter dining as well as space for around 60 covers.

During the summer months there will be seating for up to 50 people on the pavement outside.

Edamame beans at Double Dragon - Credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave

Scott has created a menu which uses the wood fired oven from the previous occupants and which will be used to cook some unique creations including Japanese Pizzette.

As well as dishes created specifically for Double Dragon, the menu will also comprise of Scott's well known dishes such as barbeque pork belly buns and salmon sashimi "pizza".

There will also be a section on the menu dedicated to wood-fired Japanese tapas and an extensive choice of drinks.

To view the full menu and to find out more visit https://www.doubledragon.london/menu



