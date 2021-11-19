Portugal's Eurovision stars set to play in Islington

Portugal's Eurovision entry The Black Mamba will play at the Union Chapel on November 23 - Credit: The Black Mamba

Portugal's Eurovision Song Contest contestants are coming to Islington.

The Black Mamba, who represented their nation in the Netherlands this year, will be playing at Union Chapel on November 23.

The boy band finished 12th in the competition, with their song, Love Is on My Side, receiving over five million streams on Spotify.

Their music incorporates a range of genres, including funk, soul and blues, with shows promising to "bring high levels of positive energy" and "have audiences up on their feet".

Each show is unique, as The Black Mamba play improvised sets with a variety of guests invited to join them on stage, including soul singer Omar Lyefook MBE and jazz-folk-soul singer Bumi Thomas.

Tickets are available here: https://www.unionchapel.org.uk/whats-on/the-black-mamba