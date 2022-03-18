London startup gives men lessons in fatherhood 

For many families, Covid-19 saw parents reconsidering their childcare and work-life balance.

Now, a London startup is showing men how to become the best fathers they can be, with its next fatherhood-focused event is taking place in Islington.

Brothers-in-law Henry King and Gregg Stone, based in Shepherd’s Bush and Battersea, launched Hank in October 2021, an educational and social service which offers a range of parenting classes for fathers.

So far the expert-led sessions, offered for free or a small fee, have covered cooking, financial planning, and child development amongst many other topics – occasionally supplemented by a craft beer tasting session.

An upcoming Hank event will take place in Islington - Credit: Hank / Henry King

King explains why he and Gregg were inspired to set up Hank based on their own experiences of fatherhood.

He said: “I wanted to be as hands on as I could be, but I lacked knowledge in the key areas, and that left me and Gregg scrabbling around for information – in a slightly panicked way.

King has two boys, six-year-old Leo, and three-year-old Sam. Stone has a five-year-old son.

Having been ‘dragged’ to NCT antenatal classes, they realised there was a gap in the market for a fathers’ parenting service.

Hank founder Henry King with his two sons - Credit: Hank / Henry King

King added: “Nowadays the modern day father has changed, the fathers want to get as involved as the mothers are, whereas before that wasn’t the case.

"We’re catching up with how the times are changing”.

Both founders’ professional backgrounds have shaped Hank.

King’s day job is in management for his family’s nursery school, run by his mother since the 1980s, and Gregg owns a computer graphics business.

As well as practical knowledge, Hank offers fathers the opportunity to connect with a network of dads at the same life stage.

King explains they want to "empower" fathers, so that family life can make family life and workloads easier as part of a team effort.

“It’s very rewarding to see people learning and applying this to their own lives," he said.

"We want them to know they’re not alone in what they’re going through”.

An upcoming Hank event takes place in Maggie & Rose Islington Family Members Club, in Islington Square on March 23.

Find out more at www.hellohank.co.uk/events