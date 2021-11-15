The festivities kick off at Angel Central shopping centre with first lights switch-on of the season - Credit: Islington Council

Islington's high streets will soon be brightened up by all things festive, as its town centres prepare to fill up with Christmas markets, Santa’s grottos and family-friendly activities.

The festivities kick off this Thursday - November 18 - with the first Christmas lights switch-on of the season to be held at Angel Central shopping centre.

From 5pm until 7pm, Glow in the Angel will provide an evening of entertainment, music and surprises to celebrate the Angel’s Christmas lights.

The new Chapel Market sign will also be lit up for the first time.

On Saturday - November 20 - choirs, music, face painting, mince pies and refreshments are being laid on at the Nag’s Head Shopping Centre between 1pm and 5pm.

Lights will be switched on by the Mayor of Islington, Troy Gallagher, at 4.30pm.

Then next Wednesday - November 24 - the mayor will switch on the lights in Archway at 4.30pm at Christmas market event.

Santa’s grotto, family activities and mince pies will also be on show at the event, which will run from 3pm until 7pm.

There will be also be a Santa's grotto at an event in Whitecross Street, Clerkenwell, on November 26.

Revellers will also be entertained by school choir performances and face painting before the lights are turned on at 4pm.

On December 4, the Finsbury Park festive lights will be switched on at 4.30pm at the London Fashion Centre.

This event - intended to celebrate small businesses - will run from 11am to 5pm at the Fonthill Road centre.

There will be free family-friendly activities, live music, a school choir, crafts and seasonal refreshments.

On December 11, there will be free family-friendly activities and live music at the Freeling Street pocket park, off Caledonian Road.

Lights will be switched-on at 4.30pm, with the event to run from 2.30pm until 5.30pm.

The council's business chief, Cllr Asima Shaikh, said: “Islington’s Christmas lights are always a welcome, festive treat that lift our community up as the days get shorter and the weather gets colder.

“We know how tough the last year has been on our fantastic high streets and town centres.

“Every pound spent at a small business is worth three times more to the local economy than spending money at a chain, so join us at your nearest festive event, find something special and unique to give to a loved one and enjoy a mince pie."