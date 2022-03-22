News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Things to do

'Epic' Tough Mudder adventure course returns to Finsbury Park

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 5:44 PM March 22, 2022
Updated: 5:45 PM March 22, 2022
The team completed the Tough Mudder course together over five hours

Tough Mudder is returning to Finsbury Park this April - Credit: Nathalie Quinn

Adventure course Tough Mudder is returning to Finsbury Park, with its 2022 season kicking-off in north London in April. 

The "epic" obstacle and mud run will take place from April 1-3 this year, with extra dates added due to demand.

Organisers promise a range of new and classic obstacles. They say participants must rely on "teamwork and determination" to secure a finisher's headband.

Tough Mudder offers two distances for people taking part, Tough Mudder 5k and 10k.

The 5k includes 13 obstacles, while the 10k includes 20. 

Matthew Brooke, managing director of Tough Mudder said: “It’s great for Tough Mudder to once again come to north London and kick off an epic season - I can’t wait to welcome the new and familiar faces at the start line.

"The course is built for everyone to tackle, no matter your ability - so come on down and have a go.”

To register, visit www.toughmudder.co.uk/events/north-london-finsbury-park/




Finsbury Park News
Islington News
Hackney News

Don't Miss

Highbury Fields, People Friendly Streets

Islington Council

Highbury: Apology after contradictory LTN reports are published

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Pomeroy's Statue of Lady Justice atop the Central Criminal Court building at the Old Bailey 

London Live News

Rape and murder trial collapses after accused falls ill

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 15/09/14 of HSBC cash machines, as the bank reported a 29% slump in pre-tax profits

London Live News

Which HSBC branches in London are closing in 2022?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Finsbury Park stabbing - man found in Woodberry Down, N4

London Live News

Man in hospital after Finsbury Park stabbing

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon