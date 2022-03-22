Tough Mudder is returning to Finsbury Park this April - Credit: Nathalie Quinn

Adventure course Tough Mudder is returning to Finsbury Park, with its 2022 season kicking-off in north London in April.

The "epic" obstacle and mud run will take place from April 1-3 this year, with extra dates added due to demand.

Organisers promise a range of new and classic obstacles. They say participants must rely on "teamwork and determination" to secure a finisher's headband.

Tough Mudder offers two distances for people taking part, Tough Mudder 5k and 10k.

The 5k includes 13 obstacles, while the 10k includes 20.

Matthew Brooke, managing director of Tough Mudder said: “It’s great for Tough Mudder to once again come to north London and kick off an epic season - I can’t wait to welcome the new and familiar faces at the start line.

"The course is built for everyone to tackle, no matter your ability - so come on down and have a go.”

To register, visit www.toughmudder.co.uk/events/north-london-finsbury-park/











