Album: Israel Nash Topaz

Stephen Moore

Published: 10:55 AM March 16, 2021   
Israel Nash's album Topaz is out now on Loose Music

Like every artist over the past year, Nash had to adapt to the constrictions of the pandemic when putting his sixth album together.

Almost a solo effort, it sits in contrast to previous records, which were swiftly laid down with his musician friends amid a haze of blue smoke and empty bottles. While it takes a step back from the psychedelic, bells-and-whistles production of past albums, Topaz is certainly no one-man show; recorded by Nash in his home studio on a hill ranch outside Austin, Texas, it’s stuffed with languid grooves, layered orchestra and pointed social commentary that shines a light on modern-day America and the shortcomings of the human condition.

Somehow, it builds a bridge between scorched Southern gospel-soul, the politically-driven American folk revival and ‘70s psych-rock. A keen appreciation for the space between the notes is underpinned by a rootsy feel and the deft deployment of mellifluous guitars, a gospel choir and brass section.

It kicks off with Dividing Lines, a wonderful slice of country-prog; wilting slide guitar opens a brooding song that blooms with wistful trumpet and that evocative choir, as Nash’s lyrics cast a critical eye on the American fixation with political polarisation and conflict. It’s a stirring, beautiful introduction to a record that is genuinely stirring – not only majestic and soulful but often thought-provoking, too.

Down In The Country conjures a stifling late-afternoon heat with buzzing guitar, hazy brass parps and that gospel backing to Nash’s evocative, reedy vocal, which ruminates on the fate of unwitting rural types duped by self-serving politicians.

Plangent slide guitar and harmonica underpin the sorrowful Sutherland Springs, which recalls the 2017 shooting of 26 people in a church not far from Nash’s home. Southern Coasts paints majestic, wide-open skies while closing track Pressure evinces Neil Young and Crazy Horse with Hammond organ, a grinding guitar solo and chugging rhythm.

Stay – in which Nash relives his upset at leaving his family behind for the road once again – is a five-minute heartstring-tugger of epic proportions, rising skywards with gently shimmering guitar, a bank of trumpets and palpable emotion in his voice, bolstered once again by that choir.

A rare achievement of sage storytelling set to soulful sounds, Topaz is indeed a real gem.

5/5 stars.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
