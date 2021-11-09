We've compiled a handy list of some of the best chippies in north London. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is always something we love on a chip shop menu.

We've compiled a handy list of some of the best chippies in north London...

Hackney

Sutton and Sons Fish and Chips - "Everything was made to order. The onion rings were proper onions and didn't slide out of the batter" - Kyron Matthews

- "Everything was made to order. The onion rings were proper onions and didn't slide out of the batter" - Kyron Matthews Faulkners Fish and Chips - "Great place for lunch, with really friendly staff! Great tasting and value for money menu. Lovely vibe and interior too, highly recommend!" - Inan Onder Guden

- "Great place for lunch, with really friendly staff! Great tasting and value for money menu. Lovely vibe and interior too, highly recommend!" - Inan Onder Guden The Kingfisher - "There clearly has been a lot of care and attention into developing the dishes on the vegan menu and the owner took the time to explain the process in which she had developed the fish substitute, which was fantastic!"- Dani Baker

- "There clearly has been a lot of care and attention into developing the dishes on the vegan menu and the owner took the time to explain the process in which she had developed the fish substitute, which was fantastic!"- Dani Baker Mermaid Fish Bar - "The go-to fish&chips when I don't know what to eat" - Geoffrey Merran

- "The go-to fish&chips when I don't know what to eat" - Geoffrey Merran Micky's Chippy - "An exceptionally good ‘English Gyros’ - battered sausage butty with a sprinkling of chips" - James Addison

Islington

You may also want to watch:

Big Bite Fish & Chips - "Fantastic Chippie, been coming here for 20+ years, always friendly and great food too" - Jose Manguelo

- "Fantastic Chippie, been coming here for 20+ years, always friendly and great food too" - Jose Manguelo The Trawlerman - Fish and Chips - "Delicious chips and cooked really well" - Tom Micklewright

Fish and Chips - "Delicious chips and cooked really well" - Tom Micklewright The Crown Fish and Chip Bar - "Very nice place. Spotless clean and the food I had fish and chips was 1st class..." - Maureen Smith

- "Very nice place. Spotless clean and the food I had fish and chips was 1st class..." - Maureen Smith Mike's Fish and Chips - "Great and fresh fish and chips. Huge portion. Good price. All fresh. Definitely recommend it" - Pedro Sanchez

"Great and fresh fish and chips. Huge portion. Good price. All fresh. Definitely recommend it" - Pedro Sanchez Kennedys Goswell Road - "We took my 81 year old mother in law for her birthday on Monday evening, the man who served us made her feel so special, and at the end of the evening he bought out a mini cake with a candle on with 'happy birthday music' playing in the background" - Tracy Wardell

Camden

Poppie's Fish & Chips - "Pleasant restaurant where you can sit and enjoy the meal away from business and noise of Camden market!" - Nasir Fazal

- "Pleasant restaurant where you can sit and enjoy the meal away from business and noise of Camden market!" - Nasir Fazal Camden Chippy - "A great 'proper' chippy in Camden. Chips and fish were brilliantly crispy and they do a good chip ship curry sauce" - Charlie Griffiths

- "A great 'proper' chippy in Camden. Chips and fish were brilliantly crispy and they do a good chip ship curry sauce" - Charlie Griffiths Chris's Fish Bar - "I have been using this shop for twenty years and you can eat in and it's open Sundays" - John Wood

- "I have been using this shop for twenty years and you can eat in and it's open Sundays" - John Wood York Way Fish Bar - "Great food with friendly operator" - Arif Riza

- "Great food with friendly operator" - Arif Riza Star Fish Bar - "Wicked, hot, fresh fish every time, crispy batter and delicious chunky chips" - Emma Smith





Brent and Kilburn