Five of the best places to get fish and chips in Islington

Published: 5:36 PM June 4, 2021

Kennedy's was found to be the leading fish and chip shop in Islington. - Credit: Google

There has never been a better time to visit your chippy than National Fish and Chip Day.

To celebrate the occasion, which falls today (Friday, June 4) we have been asking for your opinions on Facebook as to which is your favourite place to buy a cod and chips - or whatever your usual.

Based on the responses, also also reviews on TripAdvisor, we have put together a list of the top five chippies in and around Islington.

1) Kennedy’s, Goswell Road, Finsbury

Kennedy’s began as a butcher’s 150 years ago.One user described it as “Always a joy and finger licking good.”

2) Sutton and Sons, Essex Road, Islington

Sutton and Sons is a high-end establishment, with oysters and wine featuring on the menu.

3) The Crown Fish and Chip Bar, Chapel Market, Angel

The Crown Fish and Chip Bar scores 4 stars on Tripadvisor, and sells kebab if you don’t fancy fish and chips.

4) River Fish Bar, Essex Road, Islington

River Fish Bar doesn’t feature on Tripadvisor, but scores 4.8 on UberEats.

5) The Trawlerman Fish and Chips, Upper Street, Islington

The Trawlerman received 3 stars on Tripadvisor, some have said it is “The best fish and chips I have tasted”.

