Five of the best places to get fish and chips in Islington

Pol Addingham

Published: 5:36 PM June 4, 2021   
Kennedy's was found to be the leading fish and chip shop in Islington.

Kennedy's was found to be the leading fish and chip shop in Islington. - Credit: Google

There has never been a better time to visit your chippy than National Fish and Chip Day.

To celebrate the occasion, which falls today (Friday, June 4) we have been asking for your opinions on Facebook as to which is your favourite place to buy a cod and chips - or whatever your usual.

Based on the responses, also also reviews on TripAdvisor, we have put together a list of the top five chippies in and around Islington. 

1) Kennedy’s, Goswell Road, Finsbury
Kennedy’s began as a butcher’s 150 years ago.One user described it as “Always a joy and finger licking good.”

2) Sutton and Sons, Essex Road, Islington
Sutton and Sons is a high-end establishment, with oysters and wine featuring on the menu.

3) The Crown Fish and Chip Bar, Chapel Market, Angel
The Crown Fish and Chip Bar scores 4 stars on Tripadvisor, and sells kebab if you don’t fancy fish and chips.

4) River Fish Bar, Essex Road, Islington
River Fish Bar doesn’t feature on Tripadvisor, but scores 4.8 on UberEats.

5) The Trawlerman Fish and Chips, Upper Street, Islington
The Trawlerman received 3 stars on Tripadvisor, some have said it is “The best fish and chips I have tasted”.
 

Islington News

