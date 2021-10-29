News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Big Narstie’s beloved Wing Shack Co to open in Holloway

Blanca Schofield

Published: 1:05 PM October 29, 2021
Big Narstie is a fan of Wing Shack Co.

A cult chicken chain counting Big Narstie and boxer Lawrence Okolie as some of their biggest fans will open a new day to night eatery in Holloway this weekend in collaboration with a breakfast specialist label.

The popular Wing Shack Co teamed up with its sister brand Eggs ‘n’ Stuff for this new shop - the first of its kind - on Holloway Road.

In the morning the venue will serve Egg ‘n’ Stuff  brioche buns with fried eggs and a variety of potential toppings, including turkey sausage patties.

Some of the food on offer at the new eatery.

Then from lunchtime onwards customers can order some of the famous Wing Shack Co wings and loaded fries, which since their first appearance in 2017 have amassed more than 38,000 followers on Instagram. 

The service will be catered mainly towards delivery and collections, but a few high seats will be available for those wishing to eat and bop to the shop’s hip hop beats. 
 

