News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Things to do >

New crazy golf and cocktails venue in the middle of Angel

Logo Icon

Charlotte Alt

Published: 2:43 PM July 26, 2022
The newly opened Birdies is bringing mini-golf and cocktails to the middle of Islington

The newly opened Birdies is bringing mini-golf and cocktails to the middle of Islington - Credit: Owen Billcliffe

A new 500 square metre crazy golf venue also offering cocktails and burgers has opened in the middle of Islington.  

Birdies Angel, which already has a venue in Battersea, has created a new nine-hole golf course with a one-shot roulette victory hole and three new, original holes: the Wing, Green, and Bunkers 2.0.  

Decorated with bright colours, Birdies is a complete sensory experience with dark-to-light shifts across the course.  

Birdies Angel boasts a nine-hole golf course for players to enjoy

Birdies Angel boasts a nine-hole golf course for players to enjoy - Credit: Owen Billcliffe

Alongside the mini-golf, customers can enjoy a variety of cocktails, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as well as burgers, from a traditional cheeseburger to a vegan burger with non-dairy cheese sauce and vegan mayo.  

A spokesperson said: "Located around the corner from the Business Design Centre at Angel Central Shopping Centre, Birdies is also the perfect venue for corporate entertaining and team building. What is more, families are welcome to play the course every day up until 4pm with the sole exemption of Saturday."

Birdies is in Angel Central. For more information visit www.playbirdies.com

Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

The family of Tony Eastlake have described him as a "very special man"

London Live News

‘Flower man of Islington’: Tony Eastlake murder trial set back two months

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
St Peter's Italian Church held its annual procession Our Lady of Mount Carmel after a two-year break

St Peter's Italian Church draws crowds for procession after two-year hiatus

Charlotte Alt

Logo Icon
Three of the fires raging in London on July 19, in Dagenham, Wennington and Dartford

London Live News

Number of casualties and houses destroyed in London wildfires unknown

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The lucky Hackney lottery winner can claim their £102k prize

Could it be you? £102k lottery prize remains unclaimed in Hackney

Charlotte Alt

Logo Icon