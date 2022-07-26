The newly opened Birdies is bringing mini-golf and cocktails to the middle of Islington - Credit: Owen Billcliffe

A new 500 square metre crazy golf venue also offering cocktails and burgers has opened in the middle of Islington.

Birdies Angel, which already has a venue in Battersea, has created a new nine-hole golf course with a one-shot roulette victory hole and three new, original holes: the Wing, Green, and Bunkers 2.0.

Decorated with bright colours, Birdies is a complete sensory experience with dark-to-light shifts across the course.

Birdies Angel boasts a nine-hole golf course for players to enjoy - Credit: Owen Billcliffe

Alongside the mini-golf, customers can enjoy a variety of cocktails, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as well as burgers, from a traditional cheeseburger to a vegan burger with non-dairy cheese sauce and vegan mayo.

A spokesperson said: "Located around the corner from the Business Design Centre at Angel Central Shopping Centre, Birdies is also the perfect venue for corporate entertaining and team building. What is more, families are welcome to play the course every day up until 4pm with the sole exemption of Saturday."

Birdies is in Angel Central. For more information visit www.playbirdies.com