Beer and cake tasting: Delicious combinations to welcome back pub

Published: 11:23 AM July 19, 2021

An Islington pub is offering tasting of five beers and five cakes to celebrate the end of lockdown with the Great British Beer Festival.



The Snooty Fox in Canonbury is taking part in the CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) event on Saturday, July 31, from 4pm.

Pubs have suffered a dismal 18 months and organisers are hoping Islington drinkers will support their local by coming back.

The tasting is being run by British Guild of Beer Writers and accredited European Beer Consumers Union beer judge, Christine Cryne.

Christine said, “It’s great to be doing something with Nicole (Gale, pub manager) and her team at the Snooty, which has won North London CAMRA’s Pub of the Year twice.

“This pub, originally known as the Grosvenor, was taken on by Nicole and her partner Jonathan twelve years ago and started a concerted effort to turn a failing pub around, which they have done in style.”

She added: “We’ll be pairing five cakes with five beers and can guarantee some luscious combinations and it’s a great way to show people how to pair food with beer whilst having some fun and supporting a local pub. And all pubs could do with some support after this last year.”

Tickets cost £17. For bookings, head to https://tinyurl.com/cakenbeer.