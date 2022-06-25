Siblings open community-oriented park coffee hut

Siblings Eddy and Lulu want Thorney’s to be a part of the local community - Credit: Julius Lawless-Master

A sister and brother are selling coffee from a renovated hut in Elthorne Park to engage with the area’s community.

Eddy Crimmin, 38, and Lulu Harrison, 40, opened Thorney’s Coffee Hut last month, offering customers hot drinks, pastries and snacks, including vegan options.

Lulu, who lives nearby, said: “I have three children who use the playground regularly and the area felt like a wasted space.

“Parents who wanted to go for a coffee would need to leave the park but it seemed obvious to have that sort of facility here.”

They commissioned a local artist to paint the hut, and equipped it with a children’s play area, books and dog bowls.

Eddy said: “We just want to be a nice familiar face in the area. Our motivation is not to rake it in but to feel good about what we are doing.”

Lulu said: “Even if someone just wants to come and have a chat, that is fine. There is no pressure to purchase anything.”

Thorney’s runs a “gift a coffee” scheme, allowing customers to make donations so people on lower incomes can receive a free hot drink using vouchers.