Search on for new pub landlord after application withdrawn

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 10:31 AM October 13, 2022
The Four Sisters, at 25 Canonbury Lane, Islington

The Four Sisters, at 25 Canonbury Lane, Islington - Credit: André Langlois

A licensing application submitted for a pub off Upper Street has since been withdrawn, leaving its future up in the air.

The Four Sisters, in Canonbury Lane, closed in 2021, despite undergoing a refurb, and its owner is looking for a landlord to take it over. 

EI Group, part of pub company Stonegate, submitted a premises licence application in May, but Islington Council has confirmed it has since been withdrawn.

A spokesperson from Stonegate Pub Partners said: “We are currently in the recruitment process for a new publican to take over the Four Sisters in Islington, on either a tenancy or lease agreement.”

The bar's website, now offline, previously said: "Darkly Dickension and full of cosy corners, The Four Sisters is a little slice of old-school glamour just off Upper Street in Islington.

"Oh, you hate your job? Why didn't you say so? There's a support group for that. It's called everybody, and they meet at the bar."

