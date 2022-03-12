New Italian neighbourhood-style kitchen opens up on Islington Green

Things to do

A new Italian restaurant has opened in Islington - Credit: Andre Langlois

A fresh pasta restaurant overlooking Islington Green has just opened.

Angel's newest culinary offering is called Noci, which means nuts in Italian.

Noci's menu was inspired by chef Louis Korovilas's travels across Italy.

Louis was head chef of Covent Garden's Bancone restaurant before moving on to the popular Tovolina Bar and Kitchen, on the riverside near London Bridge.

The British chef has also featured on BBC Saturday Kitchen.

His new neighbourhood-style restaurant offers modern, fresh pasta dishes, including regional specialities like Veal and pork Genovese ragu, wild mushroom silk handkerchiefs with walnut butter and herbed lamb shoulder open ravioli.

The menu also includes popular Italian street dishes and a range of wines, beers and soft drinks, as well as nutty desserts.

The restaurant officially opened its doors on March 11.

To find out more, or book a table, nocirestaurant.co.uk/book-a-table



