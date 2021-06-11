Big name restaurant hints at Islington opening
Published: 10:54 AM June 11, 2021
- Credit: Andre Langlois
Islington foodies are hoping another big name burger chain could be on the way to replace Byron on Upper Street.
The American-style diner closed during lockdown but, if banners are to be believed, another restaurant could be filling the space - and one with a British flavour.
Gordon Ramsey Street Burger advertising has begun appearing on the side of the eatery with a heading saying “coming soon”.
The chain has remained tight-lipped on any official opening, and no more information has been provided at this time.
