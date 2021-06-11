Published: 10:54 AM June 11, 2021

Gordon Ramsey Street Burger looks set to open in Islington - Credit: Andre Langlois

Islington foodies are hoping another big name burger chain could be on the way to replace Byron on Upper Street.

The American-style diner closed during lockdown but, if banners are to be believed, another restaurant could be filling the space - and one with a British flavour.

The burger chain has not given any more information, other than 'coming soon' - Credit: Andre Langlois

Gordon Ramsey Street Burger advertising has begun appearing on the side of the eatery with a heading saying “coming soon”.

The chain has remained tight-lipped on any official opening, and no more information has been provided at this time.

