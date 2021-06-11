News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Big name restaurant hints at Islington opening

William Mata

Published: 10:54 AM June 11, 2021   
Gordon Ramsey Street Burger looks set to open in Upper Street, Islington

Islington foodies are hoping another big name burger chain could be on the way to replace Byron on Upper Street. 

The American-style diner closed during lockdown but, if banners are to be believed, another restaurant could be filling the space - and one with a British flavour. 

Gordon Ramsey Street Burger advertising has begun appearing on the side of the eatery with a heading saying “coming soon”. 

The chain has remained tight-lipped on any official opening, and no more information has been provided at this time. 
 

Islington News

