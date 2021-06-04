Where you can get a free pint for the first match of Euro 2020
- Credit: Greene King
Greene King pubs are offering customers a free pint of their own Ice Breaker pale ale for one day next week.
More than 1,000 of the chain’s venues will be giving away the drink for nothing next Friday, June 11 - to coincide with the start of Euro 2020.
Customers only need to say the phrase ‘Your home of pub sport’ to get one free Ice Breaker.
Read more: The best places to watch Euro 2020 in north London
Chris Conchie, head of sport at Greene King, said: “With an exciting summer of sport in front of us, we can’t wait to welcome our customers back to our pubs to enjoy watching sport with us once again.
“We’ve all been forced to watch sport from home but we know our pubs are your home away from home when it comes to sport.
You may also want to watch:
“We want to celebrate by giving each and every one of our customers a free pint of Ice Breaker. We’re looking forward to seeing you all soon!”
To find your nearest pub showing the first match of Euro 2020, which is Italy vs Turkey, click here.
Most Read
- 1 Angela Best inquest: Failure to spot serial killer's deception 'could happen again'
- 2 Woman, 48, arrested over fatal stabbing of Islington flower seller
- 3 Archway emergency: Baby taken to hospital has died
- 4 Tony Eastlake: Man in court over fatal stabbing of Islington flower seller
- 5 Man due in court charged with Tony Eastlake murder
- 6 Angel newsagents' booze bid sparks concerns for more antisocial behaviour
- 7 Anger over 'lack of protection' for serial killer's third victim
- 8 Largest beer garden in North London being built for Euro 2020
- 9 Infant taken to hospital after paramedics called to Archway
- 10 Man arrested following fatal stabbing of Tony Eastlake