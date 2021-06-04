Published: 4:00 PM June 4, 2021

Greene King is giving away a pint of Ice Breaker to customers on June 11. - Credit: Greene King

Greene King pubs are offering customers a free pint of their own Ice Breaker pale ale for one day next week.

More than 1,000 of the chain’s venues will be giving away the drink for nothing next Friday, June 11 - to coincide with the start of Euro 2020.

Customers only need to say the phrase ‘Your home of pub sport’ to get one free Ice Breaker.

Chris Conchie, head of sport at Greene King, said: “With an exciting summer of sport in front of us, we can’t wait to welcome our customers back to our pubs to enjoy watching sport with us once again.

“We’ve all been forced to watch sport from home but we know our pubs are your home away from home when it comes to sport.

“We want to celebrate by giving each and every one of our customers a free pint of Ice Breaker. We’re looking forward to seeing you all soon!”

To find your nearest pub showing the first match of Euro 2020, which is Italy vs Turkey, click here.

