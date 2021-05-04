Highbury restaurant joins 'recipes against racism' campaign

Published: 11:02 AM May 4, 2021

Michelin star Thai restaurant Farang is featured in a fundraising cookbook aimed at combating racism against Asian communities.

Head chef of the Highbury restaurant, Sebby Holmes, has contributed one of his best loved dishes to 'Recipes against Racism', which hopes to highlight the culinary and cultural diversity across Asia.

The downloadable cookbook is a response to the dramatic increase in anti-Asian hate crimes since the start of the pandemic. Hackney-based creators Claire Sachiko and Lex Shu launched it in collaboration with leading Asian and Asian-influenced restaurants and all proceeds go to End the Virus of Racism and Stop Hate UK to support a 24-hour reporting hotline, support for mental health support and a guide to legal aid.

Holmes said, “I didn’t hesitate to get involved. It sounded like a brilliant idea for a great cause, and in my book, the mixture of cultures and sharing of information is a huge positive. I mean, I’m an Englishman selling Thai food in an old Italian trattoria so I’m constantly learning.”

Alongside Holmes' Salmon and Cod Green Curry Balls there are recipes from Chinese Laundry, Lucky & Joy and Solip on offer for a minimum donation of £10.

Farang has been based in Highbury Park since 2017 and was recently inducted into the National Restaurant Awards Top 100. To survive the pandemic they pivoted to become a deli, selling Thai ready meals and Asian groceries. While they are hoping to reopen as a restaurant in the coming months, Holmes adds: “My main priority is looking after my staff. The deli has worked really well so I’m planning on easing our way back into it.”

Recipes Against Racism can be ordered at https://sachikoandshu.squarespace.com/