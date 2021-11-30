Brussels sprouts will be the only thing on the menu at a new restaurant in Hoxton - Credit: PA

Brussels sprouts will be the only thing on the menu at a new restaurant in Hoxton.

The pop-up in Micawber Street includes an elevated three-course menu based on the most hotly-contested festive vegetable.

Brussels sprouts will be the only thing on the menu at a new restaurant in Micawber Street, Hoxton

The set menu features Brussels arancini with spiced tomato and nigella sauce, lamb kofte with shredded brussels tabbouleh and pomegranate and brussels sprout risotto with lemon, chilli and hazelnuts.

It will come served with a brussels sprout-infused bellini.

Guests will be entertained by the drag queen HERR, who - you've guessed it - will be dressed as a brussels sprout.



Diners’ club Tastecard is behind the stunt to offer a unique food experience, and is attempting to sway guests’ minds that the vegetable can be palatable if cooked in the right way.

It's open for just three nights from next Tuesday to Thursday (December 7-9) between 7pm and 9pm.

The menu costs £20 - £22.15 on Eventbrite - with booking sales donated to the charity Fareshare, which aims to relieve food poverty and reduce food waste.

Tickets can be booked via this link.

