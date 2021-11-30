News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Things to do >

A fan of brussels sprouts? Then you'll love this Hoxton restaurant

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 6:40 PM November 30, 2021
Brussels sprouts will be the only thing on the menu at a new restaurant in Hoxton

Brussels sprouts will be the only thing on the menu at a new restaurant in Hoxton - Credit: PA

Brussels sprouts will be the only thing on the menu at a new restaurant in Hoxton.

The pop-up in Micawber Street includes an elevated three-course menu based on the most hotly-contested festive vegetable.

Brussels sprouts will be the only thing on the menu at a new restaurant in Micawber Street, Hoxton

Brussels sprouts will be the only thing on the menu at a new restaurant in Micawber Street, Hoxton - Credit: PA

The set menu features Brussels arancini with spiced tomato and nigella sauce, lamb kofte with shredded brussels tabbouleh and pomegranate and brussels sprout risotto with lemon, chilli and hazelnuts.

It will come served with a brussels sprout-infused bellini.

Guests will be entertained by the drag queen HERR, who - you've guessed it - will be dressed as a brussels sprout.

Brussels sprouts will be the only thing on the menu at a new restaurant in Micawber Street, Hoxton

Brussels sprouts will be the only thing on the menu at a new restaurant in Micawber Street, Hoxton - Credit: PA

Diners’ club Tastecard is behind the stunt to offer a unique food experience, and is attempting to sway guests’ minds that the vegetable can be palatable if cooked in the right way.

It's open for just three nights from next Tuesday to Thursday (December 7-9) between 7pm and 9pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Islington pub Alpaca wins lockdown service award
  2. 2 Family of missing Islington man make urgent appeal for information
  3. 3 Masks, PCR tests and boosters: New measures to combat Omicron variant
  1. 4 Scandinavian primary school moves to bigger premises in Highbury
  2. 5 What are the chances of a white Christmas in London?
  3. 6 New Covid-19 vaccine centre opens on Holloway Road
  4. 7 Waitrose and Halfords recall items over health and safety concerns
  5. 8 Meet the Islington-based Rangers fans who are helping food banks
  6. 9 Let's Talk: Campaign launched to tackle Islington inequality
  7. 10 Covid-19: How Islington's current figures compare to November 2020 lockdown

The menu costs £20 - £22.15 on Eventbrite - with booking sales donated to the charity Fareshare, which aims to relieve food poverty and reduce food waste.

Tickets can be booked via this link.
 

Food and Drink
Islington News
North London News
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Southgate Road Medical Centre and its Whiston Road Surgery branch are closing next year

London Live

'Shock and sadness' after news GP practice will close

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Oliur Rahman has been handing out masks around Islington

Coronavirus

'Let's avoid another lockdown': Warning for Islington to be cautious

Julia Gregory LDRS

Logo Icon
The hedge before and after. It has been growing for decades.

'No apology': Beloved Islington hedge sawn in half by council contractor

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Photos issued by Metropolitan Police of some of the 27 teenage homicides which have taken place in London so far in 2021

London Live

Remembering London's teenage homicide victims in 2021

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon