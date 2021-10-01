When you can get a £1 meal at new Upper Street restaurant Island Poké
- Credit: Island Poke
Emerging Pacific restaurant chain Island Poké has opened a branch in Islington – and food bowls will all be £1 for a day next week.
The venue on 13 Upper Street has become the 14th location of the brand which specialises in poke, a Hawaiian dish – traditionally (but not exclusively) blending diced fish and vegetables.
To mark the opening, Island Poké is offering £1 bowls to customers on Wednesday, October 6. One bowl is a meal and there are also chicken and vegan options.
Further openings are planned in London for Notting Hill and Richmond.
Island Poké founder James Gould-Porter said: “We’re very pleased to be opening another Island in Angel Islington.
“We are just beginning to ease out the pandemic which has been a hugely challenging period for the hospitality sector and these new restaurants show the growing demand for our brand offering.
“We are looking forward to expanding our brand across London and beyond, bringing people a great and fresh alternative to the traditional lunch and dine-out offering.”
For more information, visit: islandpoke.com