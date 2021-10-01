News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
When you can get a £1 meal at new Upper Street restaurant Island Poké

William Mata

Published: 12:52 PM October 1, 2021   
Island Poke has opened in Islington

Island Poke has opened in Islington - Credit: Island Poke

Emerging Pacific restaurant chain Island Poké has opened a branch in Islington – and food bowls will all be £1 for a day next week.

The venue on 13 Upper Street has become the 14th location of the brand which specialises in poke, a Hawaiian dish – traditionally (but not exclusively) blending diced fish and vegetables. 

To mark the opening, Island Poké is offering £1 bowls to customers on Wednesday, October 6. One bowl is a meal and there are also chicken and vegan options.

There are some 50,000 combinations of food available to order. 

There are some 50,000 combinations of food available to order. - Credit: Island Poke

Further openings are planned in London for Notting Hill and Richmond. 

Island Poké founder James Gould-Porter said: “We’re very pleased to be opening another Island in Angel Islington.

You may also want to watch:

“We are just beginning to ease out the pandemic which has been a hugely challenging period for the hospitality sector and these new restaurants show the growing demand for our brand offering.

Poke is a traditional Hawaiian dish

Poke is a traditional Hawaiian dish - Credit: Island Poke

“We are looking forward to expanding our brand across London and beyond, bringing people a great and fresh alternative to the traditional lunch and dine-out offering.” 

For more information, visit: islandpoke.com 

