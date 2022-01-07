New Holloway Road noodle bar to hand out free food
Published: 11:53 AM January 7, 2022
- Credit: Chop and Wok
A new Holloway Road noodle bar will be giving away free food to celebrate its opening this month.
Pan-Asian chain Chop and Wok announced the new Islington branch will offer an array of its most popular dishes next Monday - January 17 - from 12pm to 6pm.
Dishes on offer include noodles, Malaysian spice sauce, chicken, tofu, a selection of healthy vegetables and a sweet and sour sauce.
Chop and Wok, which started in Birmingham, now has 10 sites with more branches set to open.
The restaurants "merge South Asian and Oriental influences" to provide "fresh, tasty and healthy food".
Address: Chop and Wok Islington, 520 Holloway Road,
London, N7 6JD.