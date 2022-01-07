News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New Holloway Road noodle bar to hand out free food

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:53 AM January 7, 2022
Chop and Wok Islington is offering free noodles to locals this month

Chop and Wok Islington is offering free noodles to locals this month - Credit: Chop and Wok

A new Holloway Road noodle bar will be giving away free food to celebrate its opening this month.

Pan-Asian chain Chop and Wok announced the new Islington branch will offer an array of its most popular dishes next Monday -  January 17 - from 12pm to 6pm.

Chop and Wok Islington is one of 10 branches across the UK

Chop and Wok Islington is one of 10 branches across the UK - Credit: Chop and Wok

Dishes on offer include noodles, Malaysian spice sauce, chicken, tofu, a selection of healthy vegetables and a sweet and sour sauce.

Chop and Wok, which started in Birmingham, now has 10 sites with more branches set to open.

The pan-Asian chain will be handing out free food on January 17

The pan-Asian chain will be handing out free food on January 17 - Credit: Chop and Wok

Chop and Wok is opening in Holloway Road this month

Chop and Wok is opening in Holloway Road this month - Credit: Chop and Wok

The restaurants "merge South Asian and Oriental influences" to provide "fresh, tasty and healthy food".

Address: Chop and Wok Islington, 520 Holloway Road,
London, N7 6JD. 

London Live News
Food and Drink
Islington News
Holloway News

