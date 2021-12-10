Half Cut Market is a new mini-mart and wine shop opening on York Way, Islington - Credit: Half Cut Market

A new "corner shop with a conscious" dreamt up by four friends is coming to Islington.

Half Cut Market - dubbed a "solution for sophisticated and sustainable snacks and beverages" - is due to open on York Way next Wednesday (December 15).

The store will act as both a "gourmet off-licence and mini-mart", as well as offering a curated menu of drinks and snacks for on-site consumption.

Co-owner Holly Willcocks said she is excited to showcase "thoughtfully-made wine" from small producers.

The wine expert said: "The opening list brings together some brilliant bottles from cult natural wine producers alongside some more classical styles.

"The offering is going to change really regularly, both in bottle and by the glass, and I’m looking forward to introducing our locals to some of my favourite small scale producers from around the world."

Co-owner Holly Willcocks is a wine expert - Credit: Half Cut Market

The store will stock 80 low-intervention wines by the bottle and 120 packaged craft beers sourced from independent breweries worldwide.

Ready-to-cook food from local restaurants will also be on offer, such as hand-made dumplings from My Neighbours the Dumplings; ice cream from Happy Endings and oven pizzas from Home Slice.

Half Cut Market hopes to make trips to the supermarket a "thing of the past" by selling a selection of artisan store cupboard staples from the "best independent producers in the UK".

Holly was formerly assistant head sommelier at Bloomsbury wine bar Noble Rot, and has worked at Upper Street's MEATliquor.

Fellow founder Edwin Methu has over ten years experience in the craft beer industry, and is the co-founder of Oranj, a natural wine subscription service.

Joining the pair is operations manager and cocktail book author Paul Rosser, while Danny Eilenberg is responsible for design and marketing.

Danny, who was born and raised in Islington, founded food and beverage consultancy Arnie which works with independent brands across the UK.

Four friends from Islington and Camden are behind the new King's Cross wine bar and convenience store - Credit: Half Cut Market



