Opening of four eateries shows restaurateur confidence in Upper Street

James Cochran is known for 12:51 restaurant and the Great British Menu. - Credit: Sauce Communications

Upper Street has further cemented itself as one of London’s premier food hotspots with the announcement of four eateries.

Big name brands and independent restaurants have either opened or confirmed their future to the road this week to give diners an even greater choice of menu.

Great British Menu champion James Cochran has announced Valderrama's, a gourmet sports bar named after Colombia’s cult hero World Cup 1994 football captain Carlos - a player known for his big hair as well as his skills. The joint at 163 Upper Street will feature Beavertown beers on tap, quirky cocktails, frozen margaritas and accompanied by James’s Around the Cluck fried chicken concept.

Miscusi is also set to open in Upper Street - bringing a selection of pasta dishes. - Credit: Andre Langlois

James said: “This is a game changer. It’s a sports bar, but we’re inclusive – there’s no discrimination here, just good drinks, great food and an amazing atmosphere. I can’t wait to open the doors and show everyone what we’ve made for them.”

Valderrama's will open on July 7.

The 'around the cluck' burger has won praise - Credit: Sauce Communications

At 80 Upper Street is set to be Miscusi, an Italian restaurant and pasta specialist.. An opening date has not been confirmed but passers-by have spotted a promotion where anyone can claim a free drink with any pasta dish at the sister Covent Garden branch if they take a selfie in front of the Islington hoarding.

Hong Kong restaurant is now open on Upper Street - Credit: Andre Langlois

Hong Kong restaurant was set to open yesterday (June 15) at 301 Upper Street, providing a Cantonese menu. Diners were offered 20 per cent off their bill on their opening day.

Then there is OmNom x Namaste - a collaborative vegan Indian project based inside Islington Square. For more details, click here.