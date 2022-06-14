News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Things to do >

Islington Square gets vegan Indian restaurant with OmNom x Namaste

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 3:22 PM June 14, 2022
Updated: 3:43 PM June 14, 2022
Namaste OmNom menu

What's on the menu at Namaste - Credit: Shreya Dubey

Vegan food that even meat eaters will enjoy has been promised for OmNom x Namaste - a new Indian restaurant in Islington Square.

The collaborative project opened earlier this month at the Upper Street venue and five staff have been taken on.

Namaste originated in Norwich - where two branches are open - but it has long been a dream of its management to open in London. The Islington branch precedes a fourth venue which will open later this summer in Cambridge. 

Namaste x OmNom is a family affair

Namaste x OmNom is a family affair - Credit: Shreya Dubey

Shreya Dubey, marketing executive, said: “Namaste is a family-run and for the service of community organisation, and we go beyond to create the difference.

“It has been an abode of Vegetarians, vegan and authentic Indian food since then. Trust me when I say this, even meat-eaters love our vegetarian and meat-free food!”

OnNom is an established Islington Square venue which Namaste hopes to make the best use of in a collaboration. 

Islington News

Don't Miss

Flowers are laid in tribute to Romaria Opia, 15, who was stabbed in Holland Walk,  on the Elthorne Estate in Archway 

London Live News

Archway stabbing: Teen found guilty of killing schoolboy Romario Opia

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Jody Graber

Court Watch

Former council election candidate cleared of assault and intimidation

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
St Andrew's in Islington

Ofsted look into safeguarding concern at Islington school

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
photo by Rob Loud

Review

'Ain't nobody isolated tonight': The Killers rock Emirates Stadium

Adam Davidson

Logo Icon