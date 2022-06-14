Islington Square gets vegan Indian restaurant with OmNom x Namaste

Vegan food that even meat eaters will enjoy has been promised for OmNom x Namaste - a new Indian restaurant in Islington Square.

The collaborative project opened earlier this month at the Upper Street venue and five staff have been taken on.

Namaste originated in Norwich - where two branches are open - but it has long been a dream of its management to open in London. The Islington branch precedes a fourth venue which will open later this summer in Cambridge.

Namaste x OmNom is a family affair - Credit: Shreya Dubey

Shreya Dubey, marketing executive, said: “Namaste is a family-run and for the service of community organisation, and we go beyond to create the difference.

“It has been an abode of Vegetarians, vegan and authentic Indian food since then. Trust me when I say this, even meat-eaters love our vegetarian and meat-free food!”

OnNom is an established Islington Square venue which Namaste hopes to make the best use of in a collaboration.