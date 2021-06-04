News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Largest beer garden in North London being built for Euro 2020

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 2:47 PM June 4, 2021   
An artist impression showing a beer hall and garden in Kentish Town

How the new beer garden is set to look - Credit: Jukebox PR

A beer and food garden will become the largest in north London when it opens during Euro 2020, its management has said. 

The Garden in Kentish Town will show games from June 24, and there will also be 12m-long bars, international street food, and entertainment for five nights per week.

Up to 950 fans can be accommodated in the venue, which will also show Wimbledon live and other sports events. 

The management also looks after Vauxhall Food and Beer Garden.

Ben Wilson, co-owner said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching North London’s biggest food and beer garden in the heart of Kentish Town, especially with the Euros about to kick off.
 
“We hope the site will bring a much needed, Covid-safe outdoor space to this part of the capital and have a packed diary of events, brunches and entertainment to keep everyone happy.
 
“Whether you are coming down to watch sports on our two huge outdoor screens or coming to try the food offering from our eight food stalls- we look forward to welcoming you very soon!”
 

Euro 2020
Kentish Town News
Islington News

