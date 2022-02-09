News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kod’s Burger set to open on Upper Street

William Mata

Published: 3:53 PM February 9, 2022
Where the new restaurant is set to open.

Where the new restaurant is set to open. - Credit: Andre Langlois

A burger restaurant is set to become the latest trendy restaurant to open in Islington. 

Kod’s Burger has put branding at the formerly empty venue 330 Upper Street - the Angel end of the road, opposite Screen on the Green. 

According to their Instagram: “There’s something for everyone: whether you’re a meat eater, vegetarian or vegan.”

The website added: “With the health theme in mind, Kod serves a range of salads, original and uniquely presented burgers with non-vegetarian or vegan fillings, making it ideal for vegetarians and vegans alike.” 

Kod is currently looking to hire a branch manager, as well as front of house staff and kitchen staff. 

There is currently no date for the launch with a message on the door reading ‘opening soon’. 

For more information, visit: http://kod-uk.com/ 
 

