Kod’s Burger set to open on Upper Street

Where the new restaurant is set to open. - Credit: Andre Langlois

A burger restaurant is set to become the latest trendy restaurant to open in Islington.

Kod’s Burger has put branding at the formerly empty venue 330 Upper Street - the Angel end of the road, opposite Screen on the Green.

According to their Instagram: “There’s something for everyone: whether you’re a meat eater, vegetarian or vegan.”

The website added: “With the health theme in mind, Kod serves a range of salads, original and uniquely presented burgers with non-vegetarian or vegan fillings, making it ideal for vegetarians and vegans alike.”

Kod is currently looking to hire a branch manager, as well as front of house staff and kitchen staff.

There is currently no date for the launch with a message on the door reading ‘opening soon’.

For more information, visit: http://kod-uk.com/

