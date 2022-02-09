Kod’s Burger set to open on Upper Street
- Credit: Andre Langlois
A burger restaurant is set to become the latest trendy restaurant to open in Islington.
Kod’s Burger has put branding at the formerly empty venue 330 Upper Street - the Angel end of the road, opposite Screen on the Green.
According to their Instagram: “There’s something for everyone: whether you’re a meat eater, vegetarian or vegan.”
The website added: “With the health theme in mind, Kod serves a range of salads, original and uniquely presented burgers with non-vegetarian or vegan fillings, making it ideal for vegetarians and vegans alike.”
Kod is currently looking to hire a branch manager, as well as front of house staff and kitchen staff.
There is currently no date for the launch with a message on the door reading ‘opening soon’.
For more information, visit: http://kod-uk.com/