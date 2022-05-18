Fast food brand Leon is offering its new spring menu at its newest branch in Angel, Islington - Credit: LEON

Fast food chain Leon will be opening its 80th restaurant in Angel tomorrow.

To celebrate the milestone, free coffees will be offered to the first 50 customers through the doors on opening morning (May 19).

It will also be giving away Leon Cake Bars throughout its first week.

The Islington High Street branch is located on the site of a former public house which was converted for shop use in the 1850s.

It has since been a Post Office, a grocers and the home of tea importers.

Most recently it was a Thomas Cook travel agents.

The 2,401sq ft restaurant can seat 58 guests.

On offer will be Leon favourites such as carbon neutral burgers and grilled wraps, along with new dishes such as Moroccan meatless meatballs and hot-smoked salmon salad.

The branch will also feature kiosks for digital ordering and payments.

Glenn Edwards, Leon managing director said: "We are delighted to be opening our first Leon in the beautiful area of Islington, which is a destination for Londoners and tourists alike."

The latest Leon branch can be found at 39 Islington High Street, N1 9LH.