New Mexican restaurant set for Newington Green

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 7:09 PM December 9, 2021
A Riviera Nayarit cocktail at Mexican restaurant Mezcalito 

A new Mexican restaurant is set to open in Islington next month.

Mezcalito Islington in Newington Green Road will showcase "the best that contemporary Mexican hospitality has to offer", and promises to "transport guests to exotic, sun-kissed climes" once it opens in late January. 

The first branch in the chain, which opened in November 2018 in Chelsea, already serves a mixture of authentic Mexican dishes alongside more modern plates which reflect the current trends in the south American country's culinary scene. 

A Margarita Picante cocktail at Mexican restaurant Mezcalito 

Classics like Tacos, guacamole, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, corn on the cob and churros are on the menu along with more cutting-edge offerings like chicken tinga Mexican bao, beetroot and spinach tortilla wraps and chipotle chocolate fondant. 

A spokesperson said its owners' aim had been to make it "London’s go-to Mexican restaurant".

"Three years later, they have done just that, thanks to its winning combination of tequila, tacos and downright good fun," they claimed.

"Now it is taking the next step with the launch of an equally irresistible sibling, this time in the heart of Islington."

