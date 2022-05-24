News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Mother Clucker! Fried chicken restaurant to open in Upper Street

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 6:32 PM May 24, 2022
Mother Clucker fried chicken restaurant Islington

The people behind burger chain Byron Burgers are opening a new fried chicken restaurant in Islington. - Credit: Mother Clucker

A fried chicken restaurant set up by the people behind Byron Burgers is coming to Islington very soon.

Having been across the UK as street food and delivery, Mother Clucker, owned by Famously Proper Ltd, is now opening its first high street restaurant in Upper Street, Islington. It will open on June 6, 2022.

The menu includes tea-brined, buttermilk-soaked and double-dredged crispy chicken burgers, strips, wings, wraps and chicken and waffles. There are vegetarian and vegan options available.

Mother Clucker's interior has been designed with "speed in mind". Upcycled and recycled materials were used to create 70% of its furniture. 

Customers can order ahead and pick up their food in one of Mother Clucker's "hot lockers": a wall of locked storage units that open with a code.

CEO of Famously Proper Ltd, Gavin Cox, said: "We are extremely excited to be taking this cult favourite, street food chicken brand from its origins of one food truck to its new bricks and mortar restaurant (the first for the brand) in Islington this May.

"We have solid plans to expand Mother Clucker across the country in the coming months/years, so watch this space.”

Food and Drink
Food and Drink
Islington News
Upper Street News
North London News

