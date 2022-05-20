Aldo Zilli and top chefs lined up for Nat Geo food fest in Islington
- Credit: National Geographic
The Business Design Centre will play host to a culinary classic this summer with top chefs coming to north London.
The National Geographic Food Festival will be held at the Islington venue from July 16-17 and tickets are now on sale.
The stellar line-up of chef experiences and talks includes Aldo Zilli, Jose Pizarro, Grace Dent, Fuchsia Dunlop, Olia Hercules, and Richard Corrigan.
It is the first time the event has been held in London since 2019.
A festival promoter said: “Guests will be immersed in a series of culinary adventures including workshops and Masterclasses from some of the world’s greatest chefs.
“With culinary experiences from the UK, Mediterranean, Asia and beyond, the festival is set to bring the very best flavours from every corner of the globe.”
The festival will also feature masterclasses and immersive international experiences with destinations as diverse as Italy and Wales.
Most Read
- 1 Missing: 29-year-old Islington woman found 'safe and well'
- 2 Appeal hearing of MP Claudia Webbe gets under way
- 3 Ex Arsenal player Lee Harper appeals for return of stolen shirt
- 4 12 stolen phones recovered after stop and search in Hackney
- 5 Floating park between Camden Town and King's Cross
- 6 'Wrong place, wrong time': Men convicted after fatal mistaken revenge shooting
- 7 40 firefighters called to scene as Highbury flat damaged
- 8 Gunners pub back open for Premier League climax
- 9 Jailed: Members of 'sophisticated' drugs crime gang sentenced
- 10 Man accused of sexual assaults in Camden and Islington bailed
To purchase tickets, visit: foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk/pressrelease2022