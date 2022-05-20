News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Aldo Zilli and top chefs lined up for Nat Geo food fest in Islington

William Mata

Published: 12:46 PM May 20, 2022
John Torode takes part in a previous edition of the festival

The Business Design Centre will play host to a culinary classic this summer with top chefs coming to north London. 

The National Geographic Food Festival will be held at the Islington venue from July 16-17 and tickets are now on sale. 

The stellar line-up of chef experiences and talks includes Aldo Zilli, Jose Pizarro, Grace Dent, Fuchsia Dunlop, Olia Hercules, and Richard Corrigan.

The Islington Business Design Centre

It is the first time the event has been held in London since 2019. 

A festival promoter said: “Guests will be immersed in a series of culinary adventures including workshops and Masterclasses from some of the world’s greatest chefs. 

“With culinary experiences from the UK, Mediterranean, Asia and beyond, the festival is set to bring the very best flavours from every corner of the globe.” 

Mezze and Italian masterclasses will be held - but there will also be classes in Welsh cuisine. 

The festival will also feature masterclasses and immersive international experiences with destinations as diverse as Italy and Wales.

To purchase tickets, visit: foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk/pressrelease2022 

