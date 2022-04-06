Jacks Bar is a new venue open at 181 Upper Street, Islington - Credit: André Langlois

Remember the name, Jacks Bar.

This recent addition to Upper Street promises to do plenty to enhance an already vibrant area.

Jack Schokman, who runs the bar, told the Gazette how the venture came together.

"It's going really well so far. There have been plans for a while, and once all the paperwork was sorted we turned it around in two weeks."

Getting a venue ready in such a short space of time is no mean feat, and the 28-year-old's pointed use of 'we' shows this has been a collective effort.

While Jack is the face of the bar which bears his name, the venue also has the backing of industry powerhouse Jimmy McGrath.

After pursuing a post-school career in fashion, the 28-year-old starting working with Jimmy, who owns the King William IV in Hampstead.

That partnership has flourished since.

Jack's ties to the trade go way back.

The 28-year-old grew up in The Victoria on Mornington Terrace; his mum was a landlady at the pub, which closed in 2013.

Now running things in his own right, he wants Jacks Bar to have a bit of everything.

The bar has a late licence, meaning it can operate until 3am at weekends - Credit: André Langlois

“Cocktails, DJs, cabaret, drag queens, comedy, boozy life-drawing," he lists, reeling off ideas.

Whatever happens next, he's adamant about one thing: Jacks Bar has to be a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

The 28-year-old wants to create that haven, to see his namesake become the “LGBT venue this area is missing”.

The bar's late licence - allowing Jacks to be open until 3am at weekends - should help with this.

While there's still some work to be done to the upper floors of this three-storey venue, Jack only sees potential now the fundamentals are in place.

“The building will tell us what it needs," he remarks.

Though doors have already opened, Jacks Bar will host an official launch in around three to four weeks - at a date to be confirmed.

For more information, visit @jacksbarislington on Instagram.

Address: Jacks Bar, 181 Upper St, N1 1RQ