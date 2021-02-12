News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Things to do >

Community food hub nourishes north London's foodies and food banks

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 6:20 PM February 12, 2021   
Rollo Millership, Founder of Nourished Communities

Rollo Millership, Founder of Nourished Communities - Credit: Nourished Communities

Working as a teenager on farmers' markets led to a career-changing role for Rollo Millership during the pandemic.

When the first lockdown hit, the Canonbury-raised entrepreneur started helping producer and farmer friends find new routes to sell their wares - and delivering them to isolating households who were struggling to source produce. 

The venture has grown into a community business supplying everyone from foodies to food banks. And Millership  has ditched his job in marketing to run Nourished Communities out of a Canonbury furniture showroom.

"At 15 I started working on Farmers Markets across London," he says. "Then whenever they started a new market I would help them find reliable local workers. Over the last 15 years I saw farmers' markets go from strength to strength and become a real platform for communities. I ended up building a big network of farmers and producers across 28 markets."

Nourished Communities supplies fruit and veg local artisan produce, cheese meat oils from a hub at 15 Canonbury Lane, N1

Nourished Communities supplies fruit and veg local artisan produce, cheese meat oils from a hub at 15 Canonbury Lane, N1 - Credit: Nourished Communities

The former William Tyndale pupil started his own markets in Hoxton Square and London Fields while working in advertising and marketing. So he was uniquely placed when customers were faced with empty supermarket shelves last March.

You may also want to watch:

"All the farmers' markets closed because of corona. For a lot of producers it was their main outlet and a huge shock, they needed help to go online and there was a surge of demand as people panicked and were scared because they didn't know how to get eggs and were thanking us for what we were doing."

Millership first set up a distribution hub for fruit and veg boxes at the Sekforde Pub in Farringdon before moving into a bigger space at Coexistence in Canonbury Lane.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three strikes and you're out: Jail term for drug dealer
  2. 2 Upper Street stabbing: Man, 21, charged with attempted murder
  3. 3 Finsbury Park's baseball community mourns death of London Mets co-founder
  1. 4 Deliveroo still 'unlawfully' operating Barnsbury kitchen, three years on
  2. 5 Boy, 16, admits stabbing youth in his back outside Archway tube station
  3. 6 Gower School pupils dress up as Captain Sir Tom Moore
  4. 7 Man, 21, in 'critical condition' following Upper Street stabbing
  5. 8 Man arrested after alleged incident which saw Islington roads closed
  6. 9 'How we risked our lives digging a secret tunnel to save Highbury trees'
  7. 10 Victim suffers 'life-threatening' injury in stabbing near Upper Street

"The owner said 'I love what you are doing, our showroom is empty and we moved in the next day. What started as a table in the middle of the room is now 17 shelves, plus fridges and freezers and we are adding new products every week. I left my career and this is my life now. It's amazing the momentum we have built and how it is creating ripples. It's a real collaboration, 85 to 90 percent of our producers are local."

They include Thai curry pastes from Farang in Highbury Park, Honey from Arsenal stadium and Highgate, My Neighbours The Dumplings from Clapton and Victoria Park, Land Chocolate from Hackney, tahini from Stroud Green and coffee from the Chapel Market roastery.

Millership acts as a benevolent intermediary bringing together artisan, seasonal and local producers with a receptive audience who have an understanding of the inconsistencies that come with that. Alongside meat, cheese, bakery, snacks and ready meals, Nourished Communities has added exotic fruit and veg, spices and dry goods, but is always on the look out for producers and their passion projects.

And true to the spirit of a community business they supply 18 food banks across London including the Union Chapel, Highgate and Hilldrop Community Centre as well as a Curry Club delivering 150 free meals to food insecure families in Highbury in partnership with top chef Meera Sodha.

Millership has seen demand wax and wane with the lockdowns, but believes there has been "a paradigm shift in consumer behaviour".

"People felt let down by supermarkets with their long supply chains built around efficiencies and are keen to support their local economy. It's also pushed some producers to do things they wouldn't have done but be incredibly successful in the online space."

There are three ways to order from Nourished Communities. Click and collect to the Upper Street hub, postal delivery anywhere in the UK or delivery to most N1, N4, N5, E8, N6, N7, N8, N10, N19 NW5, NW8, NW3 and NW5 postcodes. Use the code NourishedN1 to get 10 percent off your first order.

https://www.nourishedcommunities.com/


Food Reviews
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stock image of police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Crime

'Armed police' descend on Islington road, but 'no risk to public'

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
The Nag's Head Market.

Plans to redevelop Nag's Head Market to be debated and considered

Ed Sheridan, Ldrs Reporter

person
Maria Gallastegui at the camp outside Dixon Clark Court Highbury Corner 05.02.21.

Tree-gate: Veteran Parliament Square campaigner moves to Highbury Corner

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs with the ball during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal FC

Arsenal dealt injury blow ahead of Manchester City clash

Josh Bunting

person
Comments powered by Disqus