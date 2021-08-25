News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Recreation of Del Boy's Nag's Head will sell beer at '80s prices

Author Picture Icon

Bridget Galton

Published: 12:08 PM August 25, 2021   
Recreation of The Nag's Head

The Nags Head will be faithfully recreated in Farringdon as part of TV channel Gold's celebration of 40 years since Only Fools and Horses was first broadcast - Credit: Courtesy of Gold Channel

Punters can raise a glass to vintage sit-com Only Fools And Horse when the Nags Head is faithfully recreated in Farringdon - selling beer at 1980s prices.

Open on September 3 and 4, Rodney and Del Boy's favourite boozer will be serving beer at 83p a pint, alongside vintage snacks from pork scratchings to cheeselets and scampi fries.

The pop up pub marks the 40th anniversary of Britain's best loved comedy as TV channel Gold winds back the years to air the very first episode at 8.30pm on September 8 - exactly four decades after it was first broadcast.

Details will be exact down to the ashtrays and fans can order Creme de la Menthe or Britvic Orange while reliving some of the best moments from Grandad, Uncle Albert, Trigger, Boycie and co.

With every episode airing throughout September you'd be a plonker not to apply for tickets. A table for 4 for 45 minutes is free but must be booked in advance at https://gold.uktv.co.uk/nagshead/

Islington News

