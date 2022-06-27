Hit Brighton food hall operator to open Upper Street venue

The culinary "record label" behind a Brighton food hall plans to open an outlet in Islington's Upper Street.

The company, Sessions, has taken on the former Rodizio Rico, opposite Islington Green.

Sessions opened Shelter Hall on Brighton’s seafront in 2020. It is home to seven kitchens and two bars.

The company acts as a platform, both physical and online, to promote emerging culinary talent and brands.

It was founded in 2019 by Dan Warne, previously MD at Deliveroo, and former Soho House finance chief Ian Banks.

The pair are directors at Sessions HSK Ltd, which has applied for a licence for eight tables and 16 chairs outside 77-78 Upper Street.

Refurbishment of the site began at the end of May and work is expected to take eight weeks.

Sessions is remaining tight lipped for now about its plans for the venue, but in January it was reported that nearly £7.5 million had been raised to fund the company's expansion.

Recruitment is under way for management, chef and service roles, and online adverts on caterer.com read: "The time has come for the high street restaurant to change.

"Our vision is to no longer think of the restaurants as one static offer or type of cuisine but to create a record label of food with the very best talent producing ever changing and evolving menus, with our high street sites the venues where you come to enjoy what’s new.

"Whilst via delivery we’ll mix that up with all the classic hits."

The Sessions Market website says: "We look for innovative, passionate food founders with lots of raw talent that want to deliver great food to more people.

"This can be your own bricks-and-mortar site, a residency at a pub, multiple pop-ups or a street food truck. We know everyone has their own unique journey – we're all about getting to know your story and where you want to go.

"We'll recommend which part of the Sessions programme is the best fit – whether it's one of our iconic food halls or to be one of our partner brands for food licensing."

Sessions declined to comment.