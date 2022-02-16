'An indulgent afternoon tea at Clerkenwell's The Zetter Townhouse'

Review

Wilhelmina Zetter, was born in the 1700s to the wealthy owners of the Zetter warehouse and lived in Clerkenwell all her life.

The family dealt in trade and the warehouse was in St John’s Square, near their family home, the Zetter Townhouse. Her life and travels around the world have been woven into their present ambience and menu.

Paying homage to the area’s distilling trade past led to the Zetter Townhouse’s unique recipes for their house cocktails, which can be ordered along with a leisurely afternoon tea.

The story behind this Georgian townhouse is fascinating and makes you feel like you’re having a decadent meal and reliving a bygone era.

It feels like the private home of an eccentric relative and that is exactly how the history of this restaurant unfolds as soon as you enter through the large blue door.

The Zetter Townhouse's afternoon tea - Credit: Addie Chinn

The teapots on offer range from the standard English breakfast, Earl Grey, jasmine, chamomile, peppermint to innovative varieties such as a fragrant black tea from the foothills of the Himalayas and a refreshing green leaf tea from China’s Fujian province.

There are accompanying cocktails on offer and the staff will gladly recommend the best tipple that will go well with your tea and feast.

Finger sandwiches were delicious and were accompanied by hearty savoury favourites such as sausage and haggis rolls, and croque monsieur.

The scones were the standard kind, with a plain and a raisin but the sweet treats were a triumph which included raspberry and lime macaroons, an almond tart and some chocolate panna cotta.

You’re unlikely to stare at your phone here as the décor in all its splendour will keep you busy admiring the many elements that adorn the walls and cabinets. It is characterised by grandfather clocks, maps and sepia photographs that instantly transport you to another time.

The Zetter Townhouse is located at 49-50 St John's Square, London EC1V 4JJ. Afternoon tea is served on the weekends from 12pm to 4.30pm. Visit thezetter.com/townhouse-clerkenwell or call 0207 324 4444.