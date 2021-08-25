News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Things to do

George Ezra announces Finsbury Park comeback show

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 8:26 AM August 25, 2021   
George Ezra performs during the TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green, Scotland.

George Ezra performs during the TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green, Scotland. - Credit: PA

Finsbury Park railway station is not the most glamorous location for a pop star to announce a comeback show, but George Ezra has done just that. 

The Hertford singer-songwriter waved at passing by trains in a Facebook video, before telling his fanbase about a gig at the park (not the station!) on Sunday, July 17, 2022. 

Stockport indie band Blossoms have been announced as support. 

Pre-sale tickets are now sold out for the show, but fans can still get their hands on general sale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Ezra released his second album Staying at Tamara’s in 2018, which hit the UK top spot and spawned singles Shotgun and Paradise. He followed this up with a tour into 2019, but has not released any new music since. Fans have already been suggesting the Finsbury Park show announcement suggests that new material is on the way.

You may also want to watch:

He said in the video: “It has been a while, but I have some exciting news. I’m headlining a show at Finsbury Park next year. 

“I want you to be there, I need you to be there. It’s gonna be a party.”

He added: “I hope you can join us, I hope you’re well. See you soon.” 
 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to the Pink Lady of Islington, who went viral after bullying claims
  2. 2 Tony Eastlake murder: Old Bailey trial date set
  3. 3 Extinction Rebellion to hold Finsbury Park ‘carnival’ amid Met Police row
  1. 4 Holloway man arrested over Taylor Cox 'murder' in Islington
  2. 5 Tube partial closure and road delays in Islington this week
  3. 6 Hackney and Islington warning after burglaries rise by 30 per cent
  4. 7 'This building is expressing something profound' Architect Gordon Shrigley reviews HKR Hoxton
  5. 8 Why some Cross Street retailers are keeping their doors permanently locked
  6. 9 Former Coopers student and Arsenal youngster Alex Hennessy is one to watch
  7. 10 Tougher conditions imposed on Islington Sports Bar and Grill after Covid breaches
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new Picturehouse in Finsbury Park

New Finsbury Park Picturehouse opening imminent

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Crouch Hill substance misuse service, The Haven, in Holly Park, Finsbury Par

Finsbury Park drugs misuse centre in special measures to close 

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
La Clave Latin American Festival

Food and Drink

Finsbury Park to host UK's biggest free Latin festival this weekend

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
People Friendly Streets in Highbury Fields

Islington Council | Opinion

Letters on People Friendly Streets and Old Street roundabout

Reader letters

Logo Icon