George Ezra announces Finsbury Park comeback show

Published: 8:26 AM August 25, 2021

Finsbury Park railway station is not the most glamorous location for a pop star to announce a comeback show, but George Ezra has done just that.

The Hertford singer-songwriter waved at passing by trains in a Facebook video, before telling his fanbase about a gig at the park (not the station!) on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Stockport indie band Blossoms have been announced as support.

Pre-sale tickets are now sold out for the show, but fans can still get their hands on general sale tickets through Ticketmaster.

Ezra released his second album Staying at Tamara’s in 2018, which hit the UK top spot and spawned singles Shotgun and Paradise. He followed this up with a tour into 2019, but has not released any new music since. Fans have already been suggesting the Finsbury Park show announcement suggests that new material is on the way.

He said in the video: “It has been a while, but I have some exciting news. I’m headlining a show at Finsbury Park next year.

“I want you to be there, I need you to be there. It’s gonna be a party.”

He added: “I hope you can join us, I hope you’re well. See you soon.”

