Islington-based Rat Pack performer Gary Williams on new Christmas EP

Islington-based crooner, Gary Williams, has released a new festive EP which features his self-penned single I’m Coming Home for Christmas.

Described by the Evening Standard as the “UK’s leading standard bearer for the supercool era” Williams has had worldwide success from starring in the West End’s Rat Pack, BBC Concert Orchestra to Melbourne Symphony and Buckingham Palace.

Now based in Islington, Williams was born in Lincolnshire - Credit: Gary Williams

This festive season, he will be performing in London at Crazy Coqs from December 9-19 in his A Swingin’ Christmas, now in its tenth year.

On his new single, the Lincolnshire-born singer said: “I actually wrote the song a few years ago and it was because I hadn’t been up home for Christmas in years.

“I live in London and I’m always working, but that year I was going to go home for Christmas so I wrote the song.

Williams's Crazy Coqs show has now hit ten years. - Credit: Gary Williams

“And then just as we were about to release it, the pandemic started so it was the worst time to release the song because everyone was banned from going back home.”

Originally from Grimsby, Williams said: “We go away to London because we have a calling and a drive to build our careers but of course, there’s nowhere like home, where you’re from, your roots.”

"Particularly this year, lots of people will be going home for Christmas and it will be even more meaningful because there has been so much time apart. I am really grateful for things to get back to some kind of normality.”

To celebrate his Crazy Coqs show’s tenth anniversary, Williams has decided to do a ‘Best Of’ from the last 10 years.

Gary's new EP features self-penned single I’m Coming Home for Christmas - Credit: Gary Williams

He said: “More than ever, I really want people to feel happy and joyous during the show. I want them to leave with a big smile on their face and feel the Christmas spirit. I think we need a little more escapism in our lives at the moment.”

He will also perform at the Fairfields Hall in Croydon on December 21, then will return to Crazy Coqs after Christmas for two nights with his show Legends of Las Vegas. He will end the year with popular New Year’s Eve Show in Claridge’s.

The music for Williams’ new Christmas single was added by pianist and composer, Jon Nicoll. Tickets to his shows and EP are available at https://garywilliams.co.uk