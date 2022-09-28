Free events to celebrate Black History Month in Islington

A series of free events will be held in October to mark Black History Month.

The month celebrates the contributions of the Black diaspora and communities.

Events include poetry and spoken word recitals, and Windrush-inspired theatre, as well as group cycling sessions and conversational events about Black experiences of healthcare and wellbeing.

On Saturday (October 1) a launch event will be held at Caxton House, 129 St John's Way, from 1.30-4.30pm, with local Black-owned businesses running stalls, as well as guest speakers.

On the same day, from 2-4pm, poetry and spoken word, with the House of Amau, will be hosted at Central Library.

Go Africa Festival of Arts is on October 4, 10am-4pm, and October 5, 10am-9pm, at Islington Town Hall, featuring textiles, literature, and fashion photography focusing on identity.

Caledonian Park Amphitheatre will host Windrush Inspired Performance on Saturday, October 8 from 2-3pm.

Apartheid and Me: Storytelling and Drawing is on the same day from 10.30am-12.30pm at Central Library, with author Monica Clarke as she reads from her children’s book.

In Conversation with Healthcare Professionals is on Thursday, October 20 from 6-7.30pm at Islington Town Hall.

Cllr Roulin Khondoker, Islington Council’s executive member for equalities, culture and inclusion, said: “Black History Month is a time to celebrate the diversity of our borough and Islington’s rich Black history. I encourage everyone to come along to an event to learn, pay respect and to enjoy Black culture.

“We are committed to challenging inequality wherever we find it. We will confront the realities of structural racism and injustice, and help people overcome the multiple barriers they face, as we create a more equal Islington for all.”

“We know that learning about Black history and culture must not just be confined to a single month in October. We have a brilliant Black History 365 Programme which provides learning and celebrates Black history and culture all year-round. I do hope everyone will get involved in events throughout Black History Month and with our wider Black History 365 events”.

Visit islingtonlife.london/things-to-do/black-history-month-2022/ for full details of events.