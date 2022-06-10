Islington Design Centre to host innovative showcase The One Year
- Credit: Caro Communications
A handpicked selection of the most innovative and pioneering design entrepreneurs will be on display at Islington Design Centre from later this month.
The One Year In showcase will be part of the New Designers 2022 programme which runs from June 29-July 2 and July 6-9.
A platform for designers to show and sell their work, One Year In celebrates the best of recently launched creative brands and businesses.
Sally Angharad, curator of One Year In, said: “It is an enticing space, bursting with creativity and excitement and after a two-year hiatus, this is especially significant for young designers.
“I’m thrilled we can physically present an inspiring selection of imaginative, modern-day businesses to industry practitioners, commentators and customers and allow designers to re-establish valuable connections and strengthen their own business opportunities.”
The 37th edition of New Designers is set to bring 3,000 creative graduates under one roof, celebrating the new generation of designers and up-and-coming brands.
The event has helped launch the careers of some of the UK’s most prolific designers from Bethan Gray to Jay Osgerby and Lee Broom.
The One Year In participants have been selected by a jury of industry experts and professionals. The cohort of entrepreneurs are closely mentored and supported by Sally as part of the programme to ensure each business receives guidance and advice and is market-ready ahead of the show.
One Year In offers unprecedented access and networking opportunities for designers who will be able to sell directly to visitors of the New Designers show – from collectors to design savvy consumers as well as having the chance to meet with buyers, industry professionals and the media.
Sally added: “One Year In always generates significant interest from both the industry and consumers.
“This year feels exceptional as we celebrate the future of design in a fast paced, evolving world.”
For more information, visit: www.newdesigners.com