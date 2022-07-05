Concerts to be held across Islington as festival returns.

Samuel Staples and Sergio Bucheli perform at the Islington Festival of Music and Art - Credit: Islington Festival of Music and Art

July sees 30 international artists performing over 10 days as a music festival returns to Islington.

Islington Festival of Music and Art, launched in 2021, will feature 14 events across five venues from July 15-24.

The musical programme includes baroque, classical, jazz and klezmer, and there will art and photography workshops in between. Events take place at lunchtime, early evening and into the night

Tickets are free for under-26s for most concerts and further discounts are available.

Martin André, festival director and founder, said: "After last year’s overwhelming success, we are excited to present 14 amazing concerts and workshops during the month of July.

"This promises to be another marvellous opportunity to hear and see world class musicians and artists in action, right on your doorstep.”

Artists performing include Kati Debretzeni, I Musicanti string quintet, and Peter Bronder

Venues taking part are Islington Square, Christ Church Highbury, St Mary’s in Upper Street, Newington Green Meeting House and Little Angel Theatre.

Visit www.islingtonfestival.com for ticket and event information.